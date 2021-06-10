TD Securities Cuts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$64.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLMAF. CIBC increased their price objective on Dollarama from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dollarama from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

DLMAF remained flat at $$44.71 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $46.90.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

