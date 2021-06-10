TD Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$230.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CJT. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$245.77.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$179.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 838.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$178.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$139.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 5.8800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$911,125.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.