Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 216,174 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 420.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,174 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $6,117,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 517.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 327,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 142,765 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 69.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.67. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.