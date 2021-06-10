Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 151.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,182 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $15,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,375,000 after purchasing an additional 46,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $4,965,648.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 797,592 shares of company stock valued at $55,123,114. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,102.00 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

