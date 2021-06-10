Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 386.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,916 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $236.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.