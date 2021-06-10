Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 343.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,172 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 34.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $30.45 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. Truist boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

