Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 106,613 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,613 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.15% of Vistra worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $5,048,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 334,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VST stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

