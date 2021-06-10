Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 199,219 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,219 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. CWM LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VICI opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

