Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

TLTZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of TLTZY opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.75.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

