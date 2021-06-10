Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.63

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 23899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

TIIAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Telecom Italia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

