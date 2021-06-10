Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

TDY opened at $418.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $289.19 and a fifty-two week high of $457.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.48.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

