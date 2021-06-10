Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) PT Raised to $6.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TELL. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

Get Tellurian alerts:

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.47. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tellurian by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 678,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 105,256 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.