Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLS. DA Davidson upped their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

In related news, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $5,636,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,106,628 shares of company stock valued at $102,535,124. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $1,513,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth $5,771,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $11,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 859.50. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

