Telsey Advisory Group Raises Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Price Target to $13.00

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) had its price target raised by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $423.89 million, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $603,723.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,904.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 797,841 shares of company stock worth $8,641,337 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

