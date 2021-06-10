Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,202,000 after buying an additional 12,141,872 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,737 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Insiders have sold a total of 197,476 shares of company stock worth $7,575,176 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

