Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,575,176. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,207,000 after purchasing an additional 771,455 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,548 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,886,000 after purchasing an additional 399,271 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

