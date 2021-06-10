TerraCredit Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market cap of $14.12 million and approximately $841.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

