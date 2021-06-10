Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $92,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.54. The stock had a trading volume of 53,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,092. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $172.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.