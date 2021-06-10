Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Truist Securities

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TXRH. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,438 shares of company stock worth $7,568,230. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.