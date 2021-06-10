The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP James K. Parks Sells 10,281 Shares

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
The Brink’s stock opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.24 and a beta of 1.56. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $84.72.
The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
The Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
