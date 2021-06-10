The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP James K. Parks Sells 10,281 Shares

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Brink’s stock opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.24 and a beta of 1.56. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

