The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

The Brink’s stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.63. 256,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.24 and a beta of 1.56. The Brink’s has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $84.72.

Get The Brink's alerts:

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Brink’s will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.