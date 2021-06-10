The Carlyle Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,263 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,360% compared to the typical volume of 118 call options.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,814,000. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

