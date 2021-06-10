The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.61, but opened at $57.50. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $57.96, with a volume of 36,645 shares traded.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,149. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 1,148.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 58,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

