The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. The Coca-Cola reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,345,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,808 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,728 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.48 on Monday. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

