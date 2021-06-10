The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 5017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

NAPA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,401,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $24,703,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $22,962,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $14,706,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

