The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 83,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3,959.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $297.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.