The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 274 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price target on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 260 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 228.30.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

