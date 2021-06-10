The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) to Neutral

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMADY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:AMADY traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.66. 47,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 1.44. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

