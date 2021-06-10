The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,103,000 after purchasing an additional 110,499 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,057,000 after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.23.

NYSE:GS opened at $382.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

