The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $45.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

