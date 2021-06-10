The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Trading Down 8.8%

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB)’s share price traded down 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The stock has a market cap of $30.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

