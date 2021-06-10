The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $4.54 on Thursday, hitting $87.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,869. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 101.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $95.51.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

