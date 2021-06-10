The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,300 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Baozun were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 70,188 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baozun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.07 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

