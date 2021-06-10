The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Clearwater Paper worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $471.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.