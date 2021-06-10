The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $345,000 Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $695.97 million, a PE ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

