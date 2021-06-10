The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Joint were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $3,848,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Joint by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 63,652 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint in the fourth quarter valued at $1,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Joint by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Joint by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

The Joint stock opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.90. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. Equities analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on JYNT. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other The Joint news, Director James H. Amos, Jr. sold 54,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $3,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 517,255 shares of company stock valued at $35,138,909. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

