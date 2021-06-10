The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 380 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

CASS stock opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $659.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

