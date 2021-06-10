The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 813 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 243,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,703,000 after purchasing an additional 65,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 904,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $89,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 196,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,294.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,195 in the last 90 days. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $549.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

