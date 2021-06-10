The Music Acquisition (NYSE:TMAC) Trading Up 1%

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC)’s stock price shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 21,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 22,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Music Acquisition stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 0.35% of The Music Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Music Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TMAC)

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

