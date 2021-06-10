The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,558,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,811 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $78,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 8.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in The New York Times by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 7.4% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 3.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The New York Times presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.04. 1,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,873. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

