The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Sells $150,144.00 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $150,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,280,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,571,720.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jonathan Segal sold 24,385 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $276,769.75.

On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $71,690.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $343,183.26.

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $210,046.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $60,873.93.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $216,574.24.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $369.22 million, a PE ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

