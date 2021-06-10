The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PNTG. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

