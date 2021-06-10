The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLFS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $27,163.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,152,080.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 213,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,089,086.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 237,506 shares of company stock worth $8,052,637 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $35.97 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.34, a PEG ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.22.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

