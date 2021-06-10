The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $313,000 Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $10,889,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,463,000 after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $73.96 on Thursday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $302,765.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,804. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.