The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.30.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $190.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

