The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 623 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,497,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $293.36 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.47.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.