The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,476 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 21.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Alcoa by 388.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

