The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,893,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $211.33 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.04 and a fifty-two week high of $213.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.41.

