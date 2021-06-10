The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,960,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Progressive by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,510,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.31.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

