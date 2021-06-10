The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.150-9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY21 guidance to 9.15-9.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.96.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $276.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $293.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

